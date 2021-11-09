Tallinn awarded UNESCO City of Music title

Tallinn will be awarded the UNESCO City of Music title from 2022, it was announced on Monday.

Last year, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Tallinn would apply for the title as the capital is the largest center of music culture in Estonia, where song and dance festivals, as well as major international festivals and concerts, take place.

Tallinn's application was accompanied by the creation of Tallinn Music Strategy 2022-2025, which offers new opportunities for creating and enjoying music.

The main focus of the strategy is to support the development and growth of the city's music industry.

On Monday, Kõlvart said: "A strong musical tradition has been closely embedded in our cultural heritage throughout the centuries, and therefore the title of UNESCO Music City is extremely gratifying."

Artistic Director of the Tallinn Philharmonic Society Tõnu Kaljuste said it is not only great news to musicians, but is of great significance for the entire city.

"I believe that any international recognition is a small dose of praise for every musician, giving both delights to the heart and strength for the future. I hope that it will have the same effect on the city in which we live, play and sing. The UNESCO City of Music is a high recognition, congratulations to us all!"

The UNESCO Network of Creative Cities, which includes the Cities of Music, was launched in 2004 with the aim of highlighting the role of culture and creativity in sustainable urban development.

In addition to Tallinn, the newly designated Cities of Music include Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Batumi (Georgia), Belfast (Ireland), Huancayo (Peru), Ibagué (Colombia), Kharkiv (Ukraine), London (Canada), Port Louis (Mauritius) , Recife (Brazil), Santiago de Cuba (Cuba) and Xalapa (Mexico).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!