Tallinn awarded UNESCO City of Music title

News
The
The "Free Estonia!" Night Song Festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on August 20, 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn will be awarded the UNESCO City of Music title from 2022, it was announced on Monday.

Last year, Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Tallinn would apply for the title as the capital is the largest center of music culture in Estonia, where song and dance festivals, as well as major international festivals and concerts, take place.

Tallinn's application was accompanied by the creation of Tallinn Music Strategy 2022-2025, which offers new opportunities for creating and enjoying music.

The main focus of the strategy is to support the development and growth of the city's music industry.

On Monday, Kõlvart said: "A strong musical tradition has been closely embedded in our cultural heritage throughout the centuries, and therefore the title of UNESCO Music City is extremely gratifying."

Artistic Director of the Tallinn Philharmonic Society Tõnu Kaljuste said it is not only great news to musicians, but is of great significance for the entire city.

"I believe that any international recognition is a small dose of praise for every musician, giving both delights to the heart and strength for the future. I hope that it will have the same effect on the city in which we live, play and sing. The UNESCO City of Music is a high recognition, congratulations to us all!"

The UNESCO Network of Creative Cities, which includes the Cities of Music, was launched in 2004 with the aim of highlighting the role of culture and creativity in sustainable urban development.

In addition to Tallinn, the newly designated Cities of Music include Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Batumi (Georgia), Belfast (Ireland), Huancayo (Peru), Ibagué (Colombia), Kharkiv (Ukraine), London (Canada), Port Louis (Mauritius) , Recife (Brazil), Santiago de Cuba (Cuba) and Xalapa (Mexico).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:12

Snow falling on spruces ahead of southeast Estonia ski championship round

16:45

Kaarel Tarand: Old tricks put to good use

16:16

Samost and Luts: Energy price hike to lead to tax debate

16:01

Opposition in Tallinn had higher hopes for SDE in coalition negotiations

15:52

Coronavirus round-up: November 1-7

15:13

Greens postpone general assembly, approve co-chair's resignation

15:13

Center/SDE Coalition deal includes main street project plan

14:46

Entertainment sector awaiting salary support, restrictions easing

14:23

Flights between Helsinki-Tartu to restart in March 2022 Updated

14:17

Government advisor: Family quarantine may head off further restrictions

13:50

Government cabinet discusses supporting Poland in Belarus hybrid attack

13:29

Tallinn awarded UNESCO City of Music title

13:02

95 percent of Covid treatment funds have gone to treat unvaccinated people

12:51

Weather conditions force two flights to divert to Helsinki

12:24

T1 Mall of Tallinn goes on sale again for €55 million

11:44

New minister: Cultural institutions can see year out with current budget

11:12

WTA Finals draw puts Kontaveit in group with two Czechs and Muguruza

10:49

Covid-hit Põlva municipality opts to continue with public events

10:34

Gallery: Center and SDE sign Tallinn coalition agreement Updated

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

07.11

Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

08.11

Estonian tax system assessed as most competitive in the world

08.11

Lithuania calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border Updated

08.11

Kallas: Estonia stands with Poland over migrant border crisis

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

08.11

Defense minister: The security situation in our region is volatile

08.11

Health Board: 617 coronavirus patients, 788 new cases, five deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: