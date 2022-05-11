Layoffs will not solve heritage board budget issues, says acting chief

News
'100 years of Estonian heritage protection' book.
'100 years of Estonian heritage protection' book. Source: Liis Reiman/EV100
News

Layoffs and structural changes at the state National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) have not resolved all the issues they set out to, the departing acting head of the agency says.

The board was in the red to the tune of €200,000 at the end of last year, acting head Linda Lainvoo says, faced with the choice of furloughing staff unpaid for a month-and-a-half, cutting their pay or laying them off altogether.

She said: "We chose layoffs from between these three difficult options, since the salary level is so low anyway that the first two options would fall apart, and people would have left," he said.

Culture ministry communications adviser Hannus Luure told ERR that the deficit was not a direct reason for the resignation of the last full-time heritage board chief, Siim Raie.

Luure said: "Several new positions were created and people were hired whose costs had not been budgeted for," adding that the deficit had grown to the extent that it could not be made up for from other parts of the ministry's budget.

Nonetheless, Linda Lainvoo said, layoffs do not mean that the concerns are behind us, and more, not fewer, staff are needed.

She said: "This situation is absurdly sour. The problems remain, we can just pay the salaries for the rest of the year ,until the end of the year. I don't see a significant victory anywhere."

Lainvoo finishes work at the board on June 30 this year, to be replaced by Liisa Pakosta.

Siim Raie told daily Postimees in early April (link in Estonian) that one of the main reasons for his departure was that while the culture ministry constantly added new tasks, including the issuing of a rising number of metal detector licenses, to the agency's workload, the resources needed to fulfil these did not accompany that.

At that time, the budget deficit was not mentioned.

Six people were laid off following the announcement that measures would need to be taken, which was made on January 17. The ministry said the measures were aimed at streamlining the organization and not just in response to the budget issue.

Siim Raie announced his resignation at the end of last year, saying that the agency required fresh blood and a new chief, a line which the ministry agreed with

Liisa Pakosta will leave her current role as commissioner for equality, and start working as director of the heritage board on July 1 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:12

Norstat ratings: Reform gains in support

11:42

Estonia: 'High certainty' Russia behind cyberattacks on Ukraine, Viasat

10:43

Price tag of eastern border construction continues to rise

10:16

Layoffs will not solve heritage board budget issues, says acting chief

09:37

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

09:15

Estonia to keep fifth of yearly natural gas supply in strategic reserve

08:39

Security service EKRE MP expenses probe raises conflict of interest worries

08:27

No permit required to relocate Tartu Soviet war memorial

10.05

Estonian-created EU cooperation platform handed over to European Commission

10.05

Justice chancellor: Teacher scheduling fourth test in week not acceptable

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

10.05

Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia Updated

10.05

Expert: Macron's latest Europe offer a no go for either Ukraine or Estonia

10.05

City of Tartu asking state to remove Raadi Monument

09.05

Maarja Vaino: Estonians invisible in Estonia

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

10.05

Study: Estonia's coronavirus wave receding slowly

10.05

May 9 crowds in Tallinn around a third of those of previous years

10.05

People living around Gulf of Finland had close links 800 years ago

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: