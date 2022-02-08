Orthodox church hit by two arson attacks seeks €500,000 towards restoration

News
Charred remains of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God of Kazan, Narva-Jõesuu.
Charred remains of the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God of Kazan, Narva-Jõesuu. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

The congregation of a Russian Orthodox church in the Ida-Viru County town of Narva-Jõesuu is hoping that a combination of the state and private donations will provide the half-a-million euros needed to restore the church, a wooden structure which suffered two separate arson attacks last year.

The Church of the Icon of the Mother of God of Kazan has already received some support from the state heritage board, but still requires around €500,000 to complete the work, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday night.

Parish priest Korneli Morozov told AK that: "We will be partly helped by the state, while part of the financial help will be found from Narva residents and members of our congregation."

"This church is special to everyone, baptisms, funerals, weddings have taken place here," he added.

"We hope to receive help and as soon as possible people will see that the restoration work has begun, then they will certainly support us financially so that the church can be restored. Let's start from the first stage, with the restoration of the wooden body of the church building," he said.

The Church of the Icon of the Mother of God of Kazan, in Narva-Jõesuu, a resort town around 15 km from Narva, was constructed in the 19th century.

The church was hit by two arson attacks, in February and in June last year, with over 100 objects of high cultural value, including a collection of Orthodox art dating from the latter half of the 19th century, damaged in the first incident.

The building itself was badly damaged in both attacks, with restoration likely to cost €600,000.

While police said that both incidents involved arson, no culprits have been reported to have been apprehended as yet.

€100,000 has been allocated by the National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet), leaving half a million still to be found.

The congregation hopes that the restoration work will be completed by the end of 2022, AK reported.

The church is organizationally a part of the Moscow Patriarchate and separate from the Estonian Orthodox Church, part of the Constantinople Patriarchate.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:42

Survey: Majority disagree with anti-coronavirus restriction protest

12:12

Orthodox church hit by two arson attacks seeks €500,000 towards restoration

11:54

Cities struggling to absorb soaring public transport costs

11:18

Figure skater 28th in Beijing, following injury

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

10:22

Gallery: Ceremony commemorates start of 1944 defensive battles in Estonia

09:55

NATO commander: Currently no threat to Baltic states from Russia, Belarus

09:53

Estonia may host WTA 250 tennis tournament Updated

09:23

Fuel prices rise again, 95-octane now costs €1.679 per liter

09:05

Estonia's Riigikogu president, MPs on working visit to Ukraine

08:28

Electricity prices to rise to €126.66 per MWh on Tuesday

07.02

Kontaveit through to round two in St.Petersburg

07.02

Latvia fines Russian TV channel €3.1 million over EU sanctions breach

07.02

Marju Lauristin retires from front-line politics

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

07.02

Gallery: Former education minister embezzlement hearing starts

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

07.02

Tallinn Central Library temporarily closed due to coronavirus

07.02

Coronavirus crisis mirroring state negligence, new SDE chair says

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.02

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

07.02

Coronavirus update: 241 patients, 4,621 new cases, 6 deaths

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

07.02

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

07.02

Narva mayor urges caution in bus-stop renaming program

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: