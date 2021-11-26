Margus Allikmaa elected head of Cultural Endowment

Margus Allikmaa.
Margus Allikmaa. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The supervisory board of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia elected Director of the Russian Theater Margus Allikmaa is new head.

Chairman of the supervisory board, Minister of Culture Tiit Terik described Allikmaa as an experienced executive and an active promoter of culture in Estonia.

"We expect the new chairman to keep the organization trustworthy, competent, independent and flexible to retain its role as the guarantor of the versatility and sustainability of the cultural and sports landscape," the minister said.

Allikmaa said that the Cultural Endowment of Estonia has become a significant institution over the years and that it can probably be said with certainty that Estonia does not have a single author or interpreter, athlete or coach who has not felt its support. "I am very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to maintaining the endowment's significance in our culture and sports," the incoming director said.

Margus Allikmaa has previously worked as director of the Estonian Drama Theater, director general of AS Trio LSL and secretary general of the Ministry of Culture. He served as Estonia's minister of culture in 2002-2003 and chairman of the board of public broadcaster ER in 2007-2017. Allikmaa has headed the Russian Theater since 2018.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

