Government endorses foreign ministry climate diplomacy action plan

The cabinet endorsed a Ministry of Foreign Affairs-sponsored action plan on climate diplomacy Thursday, which aims at compliance with European Union climate goals.

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said that: "Climate and energy are crucial issues, and we are actively contributing with our expertise and experience in these areas within the EU and globally, and would also like to increase our green competence domestically."

"Our strengths are smart technological solutions in renewable energy and the digitalization of energy management. Estonia's progressive digital competence also serves the aims of the green transition in business diplomacy. For example, we have set ourselves the goal of expanding opportunities for technology companies of the green cluster, which is enhanced by development cooperation," Liimets continued, according to a ministry press release.

The minister added that closer regional cooperation is needed for meeting Estonia's climate diplomacy targets. "As an innovative digital country with ambitious climate targets, we have a great opportunity to lead by example here. Our cooperation on the green transition prioritises regional energy cooperation, mainly by developing digital connections and renewable energy."

The EU aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting Thursday, where the action plan for the Estonian diaspora for 2022-2025, presented by the foreign minister, was also approved.

"People of Estonian origin across the world are an integral part of the development of Estonian language, culture and economy, and Estonia's future in general. This is why preserving and encouraging Estonian cultural identity across the world should be a priority for us because the greater the number of people who have connections with Estonia in one way or another, the greater the ambition of our plans. It contributes to the preservation of our people and economy, as well as to raising Estonia's profile and boosting our reputation. Estonians abroad help expand Estonia's reach," Liimets said.

The plan is divided into three areas: Boosting and preserving Estonian identity abroad via a a shared information space with expat Estonian communities, increased engagement with that community and improving the services which aid and encourage returnees with Estonian citizenship.

--

