Gallery: Ratva's witches' wells' water levels rise to over a meter high

Rainy thawing weather has raised the water level from the two witches' wells in Ratva, Alutaguse Parish, by more than a meter in recent days.

Photos taken by ERR's correspondent Rene Kundla show the unusual height of the water on Saturday (February 1).

Known as "Witches' wells" (Nõiakaev), these springs are usually the result of human activity left over from abandoned oil shale mines.

The two 40-meter deep boreholes were completed six years ago, and redirect floodwater accumulated in a nearby disused mine into a drainage channel.

Without some sort of drainage system once mines and their associated pumps were no longer functioning, excess water could potentially cause damage to nearby agricultural and forested land.

Most of the witches' wells spring forth with the end-of-winter thaw.

Usually the Ratva 'Witches' well' look similar to this. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!