X!

Gallery: Ratva's witches' wells' water levels rise to over a meter high

News
The Ratva witches wells on February 1, 2025.
The Ratva witches wells on February 1, 2025. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Rainy thawing weather has raised the water level from the two witches' wells in Ratva, Alutaguse Parish, by more than a meter in recent days.

Photos taken by ERR's correspondent Rene Kundla show the unusual height of the water on Saturday (February 1).

Known as "Witches' wells" (Nõiakaev), these springs are usually the result of human activity left over from abandoned oil shale mines.

The two 40-meter deep boreholes were completed six years ago, and redirect floodwater accumulated in a nearby disused mine into a drainage channel.

Without some sort of drainage system once mines and their associated pumps were no longer functioning, excess water could potentially cause damage to nearby agricultural and forested land.

Most of the witches' wells spring forth with the end-of-winter thaw.

Usually the Ratva 'Witches' well' look similar to this. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:30

Children's daycare centers in no rush to introduce new nutritional guidelines

10:45

Pärnu to cover new bridge pillars with murals in bid to stop graffiti

10:25

Gallery: Ratva's witches' wells' water levels rise to over a meter high

09:33

EKRE tells members to fight against wind farms in municipalities

09:00

Gallery: Narva residents protest high heating prices

08:32

Education inequality gap widening between generations in Estonia

01.02

Mild weather sees more migratory birds spend winter in Estonia

01.02

Norway releases cargo ship suspected of damaging Baltic Sea cable

01.02

Bank of Estonia: People withdrew more cash, larger sums in fourth quarter

01.02

ECB interest rate cuts may lead to further drop in Euribor

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

01.02

Estonian Niina Petrõkina crowned European figure skating champ in Tallinn Updated

31.01

Tallinn Bun Fest to celebrate Estonia's Shrove Tuesday traditions and café culture

01.02

Norway releases cargo ship suspected of damaging Baltic Sea cable

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

30.01

Estonian computer scientists surprised by capabilities of China's DeepSeek

31.01

Police suspect arson as fire breaks out at Slava Ukraina restaurant in Tallinn

31.01

Tallinn sets goal to double number of Old Town residents

01.02

ECB interest rate cuts may lead to further drop in Euribor

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo