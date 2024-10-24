US allies in Estonia pause on move to newly completed Reedo camp

Despite initial plans, NATO allied personnel in South Estonia have chosen not to move into a newly built facility just yet, citing unfinished work on the facilities.

The decision regarding the Reedo Camp has come as somewhat of a surprise to the Ministry of Defense, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The base would host U.S. soldiers as well as EDF, and potentially other allied personnel.

Maj. Joseph Bush of the U.S. Army said: "So the US soldiers have not moved into Camp Reedo yet, because there are certain facilities and construction that is still ongoing – like the medical facility; the dining facility still needs an inspection, there are weapons and arms rooms that still need furnishing, and office spaces."

"There are quite a few things that just aren't done with the construction, to allow soldiers to move in and take up permanent residence," Maj. Bush went on.

Elari Kalmaru, training grounds portfolio manager at the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK), told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Yes, indeed, there are some minor comfort improvements needed, which are being addressed, so by the time the next U.S. rotation arrives in Estonia, the conditions will have improved," said Kalmaru.

The camp, not far from the existing Taara barracks in Võru County, was opened in mid-September at a cost of nearly €21 million, with the expectation that U.S. troops attached to the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade would be housed there.

This would replace the rather spartan Ramirent containers in which the U.S. personnel are currently accommodated, at the nearby Taara base.

When the facility was completed, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said it was for all allies, not only American troops.

"Our own exercises have already been held here, the first one has already been conducted, and this serves as a temporary accommodation space, which, for example, the U.S. allies can also make use of — they are here on a rotational basis," the minister added.

Elari Kalmaru of the RKIK said: "Perhaps in our communications, we initially said it was intended for the Americans currently in Võru, but the current rotation has opted to stay in Taara until the end of their tour."

"When the next Americans arrive, or maybe the British, French, or whoever comes next, the reception area will be ready for them to move into," Kalmaru went on.

At the same time, an RKIK tender for extending the rental of containers at the Taara container camp is listed in the public procurement register. The need for a new contract is urgent due to the unexpected decision by users to remain at the camp, leaving no alternative accommodation available. The extension is planned for a period of three to six months.

"They pay us rent for the permanent infrastructure, meaning if they are in the barracks, they cover the container rental and all utility costs from their own budget," Peeter Karja, head of the RKIK's southern portfolio, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The Reedo camp, completed in under a year, has 14 buildings and can accommodate up to 1,000 people. The buildings are designed for quick adaptation, serving as dormitories or workshops as needed.

