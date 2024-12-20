Gallery: US soldiers presented with mission medals in Võru

On Friday, in a ceremony held at the Taara military base in Võru, Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kaimo Kuusk presented mission medals to soldiers of the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment.

"Our partnership with the United States is built on strong and multi-faceted defense cooperation, including joint participation in operations, training, and capability development. The U.S. rotational presence in Estonia and other Baltic states is an outstanding example of Allied interoperability and serves as a clear strategic deterrence against Russia. NATO makes Estonia and Europe a safer place," said Kuusk.

"The 'Wild Boar Battalion' deployed to Estonia with clear objectives this year: to train with our NATO allies, improve our skills, and stand ready to deter any adversary. We have conducted multiple training events with the 2nd Infantry Brigade, Estonian Defence Forces, which helped to educate my soldiers on how to fight and win in this environment," said Lt. Col. Gary P. Flowers II, the Battalion Commander of 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment.

"We have been able to accomplish our military requirements, and we gained much more. The Estonian people and their soldiers are just fantastic. The Estonian soldiers helped us appreciate how to effectively synchronize operations if we had to stand shoulder-to-shoulder during a crisis. Additionally, the Estonian people welcomed and supported our soldiers as they visited different cities nationwide. We thank the entire country for their hospitality and we are so grateful to receive the opportunity to serve in Estonia," Lt. Col. Flowers said.

The U.S. unit has been stationed in Võru with the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) since this summer, and the soldiers are part of the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division, also known as the "Wild Boar Battalion."

