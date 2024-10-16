X!

Poll: Over half of Estonian residents predict Kamala Harris US election win

News
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the one and only televised debate they took part in, for ABC on September 10.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the one and only televised debate they took part in, for ABC on September 10. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS/Brian Snyder
News

Around half of respondents to a recent survey in Estonia believe Kamala Harris will win next month's United States presidential election, while just a fifth handed it to Donald Trump.

Not only that, but a majority of respondents to the survey preferred the Democratic candidate as leader of the Western world's most powerful nation – figures which were similarly played out in survey respondents in Latvia and Lithuania as well, despite all three nations' tendency towards conservatism.

Pollsters Kantar Emor conducted the survey, and examined both the preferences, ie. who they would like to win, and attitudes – who they think will win – of Baltic states' residents concerning the November 5 election.

As to the question, "If you were to vote in the American election for president, who would you vote for," a total of 53 percent of all Estonian residents responding said they would like to see Harris installed in the White House, compared with 19 percent going for the Republican candidate Trump. Twenty-eight percent of respondents were in the "don't know" category.

Either way, nearly two-thirds of respondents also said they thought the U.S. presidential elections would have a significant impact on their country's economy, trade, and peace, compared with less than 5 percent who think it will have no effect – the proportions were around the same for Latvia and Lithuania as they were for Estonia.

Tellingly, many respondents said America's global position will strengthen, or at least remain the same, with Harris as president, whereas it would diminish with a second Trump term, respondents found.

Kantar Emor's lead researcher, Aivar Voog, also noted a difference in responses between those of native-speaking Estonian respondents, and those of "other nationalities," overwhelmingly referring to Russian-speaking citizens and residents.

"In Estonia, differences based on nationality play a role in the preferences for the presidential candidate," Voog said, adding that those of "other nationalities" were far less enamored of Harris – though they were not particularly drawn to Trump either.

"While 66 percent of ethnic Estonians prefer Harris and 16 percent favor the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, such a preference for Harris is not apparent among respondents of other nationalities," Voog said.

With this demographic, 47 percent reported being neutral, while the support for Harris (27 percent) and Trump (25 percent) was almost evenly divided up.

Overall, around 30 percent of respondents remained neutral on the topic.

Figures were similar for Latvia, though Harris did better in the Kantar Emor poll in Lithuania, rating at 70 percent – something which Voog put down to a lower proportion of residents and citizens of "other nationalities" in the southernmost Baltic state.

Differences were also found in Estonian responses based on party preferences.

For instance, Voog noted, supporters of the more Atlanticist Reform Party and Isamaa "overwhelmingly favor Kamala Harris."

While the more populist Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) and Center Party saw much greater support for Trump among their voters – as high as 70 percent in the case of EKRE.

One of several factors that could explain the relatively strong showing for Harris is the situation with Ukraine and concerns whether a Trump victory would change things here, not necessarily for the better, with a knock-on effect felt in the Baltic states too.

The survey also asked whether the U.S. should increase its aid to Ukraine.

Forty-eight percent of respondents in Estonia said it should; the figures were comparable in Lithuania and Latvia.

However, "here too, national differences are evident: Sixty-one percent of ethnic Estonians believe that the U.S. should allocate more resources to help Ukraine, with only 5 percent supporting a reduction in aid," Voog said.

This compares with around 20 percent of respondents from "other nationalities" saying U.S. aid to Ukraine should be increased, while 41 percent said it should be reduced.

"Similar differences based on nationality are observed in Latvia," Voog added.

The Kantar Emor survey was conducted online September 19-26, quizzing 3,160 respondents from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, aged 16 and above (see also infographic above).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:27

Isamaa chair: SDE has made Russian citizens' voting rights a 'hostage situation'

10:56

Minimum price of prescription drugs to rise by €1 next year

10:48

ERR in Ukraine: Russian occupation like Stalinist deportations for Crimean Tatars

09:33

Poll: Over half of Estonian residents predict Kamala Harris US election win

09:05

Telcos: We are happy to retain less customer data than Estonian law requires

08:18

Ratings: SDE, Center and EKRE practically neck-and-neck

07:54

Two youths charged in Tori municipality murder case

07:25

Weather to be clear for the rest of the week, cold at night

15.10

Justice chancellor: Competition Authority at fault in Elektrilevi case

15.10

Estonian artist Kristina Õllek completes residency program in Gateshead, UK

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

15.10

EU member states immigration policies may raise arrivals at Estonia's borders

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

15.10

New car sales up in Estonia in anticipation of tax hikes

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo