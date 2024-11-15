Estonia signs joint agreement to buy short-range man-portable air defense system

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) signed a declaration in Warsaw on Friday with the defense ministries of Lithuania, Norway, and Poland, for the joint procurement of a short-range man-portable air defense system.

The declaration authorized the Polish procurement agency, which has technical expertise and engineers for procuring rocket systems, including testing and quality control, to carry out the acquisitions.

"It is very gratifying that we have managed to agree on joint action with several partners in the region to enhance our short-range air defense capabilities," said Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the ECDI. "Jointly procuring these rocket systems will certainly provide economies of scale, ensure rapid delivery times, and save significant engineering resources."

In addition to Saar, the signing was also attended by Secretary of State of Poland Paweł Bejda, Magnus-Valdemar Saar, Vice Minister of the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania Monika Korolovienė and National Armaments Director of the Ministry of Defense of Norway Rolf Kjos.

Saar said that he places high value on Poland's contribution to the Estonian supply chain, notably through direct contracts with Polish companies WB Group and Mesko.

"Several of our project's subcontracts are also carried out in Poland. For instance, Nitro-Chem, one of Europe's largest explosives manufacturers, plays a vital role in the majority of our ammunition procurements – preparing many warhead explosives components," Saar explained.

Earlier this year, ECDI also handed over Polish short-range air defense systems PIORUN, which are capable of hitting targets up to eight kilometers away to the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). This summer, Polish company WB Group modernized the EDF's ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns.

