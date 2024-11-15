X!

Estonia signs joint agreement to buy short-range man-portable air defense system

News
Estonia has signed a joint agreement for the procurement of a short-range man-portable air defense system with Poland, Norway and Lithuania.
Estonia has signed a joint agreement for the procurement of a short-range man-portable air defense system with Poland, Norway and Lithuania. Source: ECDI
News

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) signed a declaration in Warsaw on Friday with the defense ministries of Lithuania, Norway, and Poland, for the joint procurement of a short-range man-portable air defense system.

The declaration authorized the Polish procurement agency, which has technical expertise and engineers for procuring rocket systems, including testing and quality control, to carry out the acquisitions.

"It is very gratifying that we have managed to agree on joint action with several partners in the region to enhance our short-range air defense capabilities," said Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the ECDI. "Jointly procuring these rocket systems will certainly provide economies of scale, ensure rapid delivery times, and save significant engineering resources."

In addition to Saar, the signing was also attended by Secretary of State of Poland Paweł Bejda, Magnus-Valdemar Saar, Vice Minister of the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania Monika Korolovienė and National Armaments Director of the Ministry of Defense of Norway Rolf Kjos.

Saar said that he places high value on Poland's contribution to the Estonian supply chain, notably through direct contracts with Polish companies WB Group and Mesko.

"Several of our project's subcontracts are also carried out in Poland. For instance, Nitro-Chem, one of Europe's largest explosives manufacturers, plays a vital role in the majority of our ammunition procurements – preparing many warhead explosives components," Saar explained.

Earlier this year, ECDI also handed over Polish short-range air defense systems PIORUN, which are capable of hitting targets up to eight kilometers away to the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF). This summer, Polish company WB Group modernized the EDF's  ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonia signs joint agreement to buy short-range man-portable air defense system

19:36

Katri Raik returns as Mayor of Narva Updated

19:02

Watch Junior Eurovision live on ERR this Saturday

18:26

EDF colonel: Fighting expected to intensify in Kursk and Kupiansk

17:48

Tartu city architect: Dowtown area needs to be more densely packed

16:53

Photos: Tallinn removes sea of traffic signs from Kaarli puiestee

16:19

Estonian musicologist: Karaoke is good for your health

15:41

Nora the German Shepherd dog gets Estonia's first canine hip prosthesis

14:37

Young cyclist Küüt joins newly Estonian-flagged Quick Pro Team

13:31

Eesti 200 deletes video on revoking voting rights from social media

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.11

Tallinn Airport to increase passenger fees

07:35

Prime minister: Estonian patriots should become Estonian citizens

14.11

Study: Estonian elderly hardworking due to poverty, not accommodating employers

14.11

New Latvian industrial park to boost Estonia's economy, create jobs

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

10:47

Kaja Kallas hopes to fly less often than predecessor, delegate trips in new EU role

12:58

Crime in Estonia rises 4% on year, fraud up 25%

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo