Kaja Kallas will not run in European Parliament elections

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Government Office
News

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will not stand as a candidate in the European Parliament elections on the Reform Party's list, the Prime Minister's Office has confirmed to ERR.

"Prime Minister Kaja Kallas will not run for the European Parliament as she will focus on her duties as Prime Minister," Elisabeth Valdmann, adviser to the Prime Minister, told ERR.

Current MEP Urmas Paet has confirmed to ERR that he will definitely stand for re-election to the European Parliament.

Erkki Keldo, a member of the Reform Party's European elections committee, said Andrus Ansip, who is also currently an MEP, is in the process of collecting signatures to put forward his candidacy this time around too. "He has asked for signatures of support. Based on that, I would expect him to stand," Keldo said.

As for Ansip's candidacy, Paet said Ansip would get enough support to be among the nine candidates on the Reform Party's election list.

Within the Reform Party, each member can put forward their own candidacy for the European elections after first collecting ten signatures of support from their party colleagues. Applications can be sent until March 26. The election list will be approved by the party's general assembly on April 7.

Keldo said that, in addition to Paet and Ansip, the possible candidates on the Reform Party's list include Yoko Alender, Hanah Lahe, Marko Mihkelson, Karmen Joller, Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, Pärtel-Peeter Pere.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told ERR that he has not yet made a decision regarding his own potential candidacy.

"I don't know who all the candidates are yet, but I'm sure it will be a tough competition," said Keldo.

The European Parliament elections will take place on June 6-9.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

