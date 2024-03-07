X

Kallas: I will not be ALDE's European elections lead candidate

News
{{1709811600000 | amCalendar}}
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform Party) said Thursday that she will not accept any offer as lead candidate for Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE)/Renew Europe at this June's European Parliament elections, laying to rest speculation of her being in the running as next European Commission president.

Each European party picks a lead candidate, usually using the German term Spitzenkandidat, who would be that party's notional European Commission president.

Kallas said: "I have considered this proposal very thoroughly, and it has both pros and cons. But I have informed the ALDE leadership of my decision not to take up the role," Kallas said at the government's regular Thursday press conference.

Underlying Kallas' decision, she said, was a desire to continue in office as prime minister of Estonia.

"It would be challenging to explain that I am a lead candidate, yet at the same time not actually running for the European Parliament," she said. "Running for a half-win would be unfair," Kallas, who was an MEP 2014-2019, went on.

In any case, the offer of the lead candidate role was already a victory of sorts, and certainly a great recognition for Estonia as a whole, as well as for herself and the government she heads up, Kallas went on.

"It's likely a sign that we've been doing something right," she noted.

While taking up the offer would have led to a wider audience for Estonia, given the round of pan-European debates being a lead candidate entails, Kallas said, there are other ways of accomplishing that goal.

Polling day in Estonia is Sunday, June 9.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna, also appearing at Thursday's press conference, expressed his pleasure at the news, adding it was good for the government that this put an end to speculation on whether Kallas would step down as prime minister.

ERR journalist later asked Kallas whether the abandonment of ALDE's first candidate still leaves other doors open for important positions in the European Union. For example, Kallas has been associated with the position of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union.

As to a question posed by ERR's Maria-Ann Rohemäe whether leaving aside the lead candidate position left the way open for a Kallas bid on other top EU positions she has been linked with, most notably that of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kallas herself said that: "Yes, though Margus Tsahkna did say that this will stop the speculation, I say: 'Well, Hold my beer' (Estonian: Hõia mu õlut). Right now I have made the decision that I will continue as prime minister. I cannot confirm that I will be prime minister forever, but I don't think the speculation will end in any case. My name has mentioned in different places."

In addition to the foreign affairs and security policy job, currently occupied by Josep Borrell, Kallas has also been linked with the proposed new European Commission defense commissioner position.

Current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (EPP) is expected to obtain a second term later this year and after the June elections.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

