Former Narva mayor ready to run in EP elections to support SDE candidate

Former mayor of Narva Katri Raik is prepared to run on the Social Democratic Party's list at the upcoming European Parliament elections to gather support for the top Marina Kaljurand.

"Everybody goes to the polls to win, but I'm standing first and foremost to support Marina Kaljurand," Raik told ERR.

"I think that by now I also have something to say on the issues that are being dealt with in the European Parliament. I would not want any country to become the kind of deadlock that Narva has now become in relation to proximity to Russia and the closure of the bridge. The second issue that worries me is how to use the money for a just transition so that the regions are not left as orphans. All these peripheral, ethnic minority, and border issues are close to my heart," said Raik.

Kaljurand, a former foreign minister, won the most votes of any individual Estonian candidate in the 2019 European Parliament elections. She received 66,143 votes.

But Raik said she would choose Narva over Brussels if offered the choice.

"After all, I still want to stand as a candidate in the next local elections [in 2025]. The development of this city and its people are very close to my heart. It is clear that I am not happy about the things that are happening in Narva at the moment," said Raik.

Marina Kaljurand. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The former politician said she had reached a place in her life where she could no longer rule things out with certainty as she does not know what the future holds.

"But I am primarily running for the support of a political party," Raik added.

Raik said she still needs to discuss the application with her employer the University of Tartu. "I need to find a way to go on leave from the University of Tartu to help with the election campaign," she said.

The party will approve the list at its general assembly on March 16.

Kaljurand, who is already a member of the European Parliament, is the first candidate on SDE's list.

MEP Sven Mikser, Riigikogu member Jevgeni Ossinovski, Riigikogu member Tanel Kiik, Ivari Padar, Elo Kiivet, Minister of Health Riina Sikkut have also been nominated. Party chairman Lauri Läänemets is not standing.

The European Parliament elections take place on June 6-9.

