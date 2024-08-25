Estonian president awarded Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise by Zelenskyy

President Alar Karis in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg.
President Alar Karis in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace in Kadriorg. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Ukrainian Independence Day on Saturday, Estonian President Alar Karis was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 1st Class, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Karis was awarded the decoration (link in Ukrainian) for his significant personal contribution to strengthening international cooperation, supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and promoting the Ukrainian state internationally.

Likewise bestowed the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 1st Class, on Saturday were Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and President of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

Last year, then-Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 2nd Class, receiving the award from Zelenskyy during her visit to Ukraine.

In addition to Karis, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 1st Class, has also previously been awarded to former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Estonian president awarded Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise by Zelenskyy

