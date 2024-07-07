President: 2% of GDP toward defense might not be enough for NATO allies

NATO must be prepared for the possibility that Russia will be more dangerous in the next decade than it was in the previous one, and NATO allies should consider increasing their defense spending from 2 to 3 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP), President Alar Karis said.

President Alar Karis met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius to discuss cooperation between the two countries, regional security and preparations for the upcoming NATO summit next week.

Karis emphasized that the most important topics for the NATO summit are comprehensive, long-term and effective support for Ukraine both during and after the war, as well as strengthening NATO's defensive capabilities and readiness to face the threat from Russia.

"The alliance must send a strong message that NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. Ukraine's NATO membership is non-negotiable, and the process of becoming a member is irreversible," said President Karis.

He noted that history has taught us that aggressors must be held accountable, not appeased. Imposed peace, he said, is only temporary.

"If Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are not respected, it will lead to new and larger wars in the future. Russia and other aggressors will only be emboldened to attack again," said the president.

"Therefore, the only effective strategy right now is to support Ukraine as much as possible. NATO has successfully overcome previous hesitations regarding military aid to Ukraine. No limits should be set on further assistance," he stated.

The president added that Estonia has set a goal of providing at least 0.25 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to support Ukraine.

Karis also highlighted that it is clear Russia will remain NATO's most serious military threat for a very long time.

"Russia will be more hostile in the next decade than it was in the previous one. NATO must be prepared for this. NATO has good collective defense plans, which need to be backed by necessary forces and weapons systems," said the president.

He added that this requires increased defense spending from the alliance, as it is becoming increasingly clear that 2 percent of each ally's GDP may no longer be sufficient. "We need to discuss raising the defense spending ambition to 2.5 or 3 percent," he said.

Karis also stressed the importance of strengthening NATO's air defense. "Estonia is ready to host additional allied fighters and air defense systems on a rotational basis, as agreed at last year's NATO summit in Vilnius."

--

