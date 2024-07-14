Estonian president, prime minister express shock over Trump shooting incident

Donald Trump being escorted from the podium by secret service personnel, shortly after the shooting.
Donald Trump being escorted from the podium by secret service personnel, shortly after the shooting. Source: SCANPIX / AP/ EPA / Getty images
Estonia's political leaders have expressed their shock at Saturday's attempted assassination in which former US president and presumed Republican candidate Donald Trump was shot at several times while making a speech to supporters.

President Alar Karis said he was: "Deeply disturbed by the attack on former President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania."

"Political violence is both unforgivable and intolerable, it has no place in democracy. I extend my best wishes for Donald Trump's swift and complete recovery," the head of state went on, via his social media account.

Outgoing Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted she was: "Shocked by the shooting at former President Donald Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania."

"My thoughts are with the victims. Political violence in any form has no justification," the prime minister went on.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said he was: "Shocked by the news of an attempt against former President Donald Trump's life. Sending my best wishes to him and his family."

"My condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous attack," he added.

Estonia's Ambassador to the U.S. Kristjan Prikk noted he wished "Former President Trump quick and complete recovery. Political violence should not have any place in our societies."

The BBC reports Trump had returned to his home in New Jersey after the attack, which took place at around 6.11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday.

Trump had been speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when a gunman opened fire from a nearby building.

Video of the incident shows him ducking before being swarmed by secret service personnel and heavily armed swat team members.

The FBI says it has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination. The suspect was reportedly shot dead by a secret service agent soon after the shooting, which reportedly killed a spectator and injured several others.

One round appeared to have nicked Trump's ear and drew blood, and he was subsequently taken to hospital, and was later discharged.

President Joe Biden has denounced the attack as "sick."

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

