Andreas Kaju: Biden's stepping down also step into unknown

News
Andreas Kaju.
Andreas Kaju. Source: ERR
News

United States President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election in November was the result of growing pressure from within the Democratic Party but has also led to uncertainty given the rare nature of the situation, political consultant Andreas Kaju said Sunday.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera" late on Sunday night following the announcement from the sitting president, Kaju said that Democratic Party pressure from within for Biden to withdraw his from the race has been rising daily.

Kaju said: "The reason for this was mainly his poor performance in the TV debate with former President Donald Trump."

"Bearing in mind the debate was one Biden himself wanted, the result left a very poor impression. His efforts in the following days and weeks to quell the skepticism within the party led to nothing," Kaju continued.

The pressure from influential leading party members, donors, ie. campaign financiers, and, ultimately, both the centrist and left-leaning media, had been only growing. It has to be said that his decision to step down is likely the result of this pressure," the expert went on.

What happens next for the Democrats and their campaign is still unclear, according to Kaju.

"We are entering a period of great uncertainty, as events like this quite rare. Really, Democratic voters in the states had already cast their primary votes in favor of Joe Biden, while the national convention next month was supposed to be a mere formality on confirm he was running. Now the state delegates will actually have to convene to select a new candidate," Kaju went on.

As to the replacement, Kaju said that it is not inevitable that this will be current Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The favorite is certainly Kamala Harris, the current vice president and former prosecutor from California, but there may be others in the running. Much will depend on what Biden and his current administration think—whether they will favor her candidacy or if it will result in an open convention, with some competing candidates," Kaju added.

At the same time, Biden has already announced his support for current Vice President Harris to run, while Harris herself has pledged to win the nomination.

Stoicescu: Biden's decision may have come too late

Eesti 200 MP and Chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee Kalev Stoicescu told ERR Sunday evening that it was only a matter of time before Biden decided not to run for re-election, as he had hinted at this likelihood following last Sunday's assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Biden had cited his own health situation following the shooting.

Stoicescu said: "Biden's decision is undoubtedly a sensible one under the circumstances, but it is very likely that it may have come massively too late."

"The Democratic Party National Convention is to take place on August 19 in Chicago, in the key state of Illinois, and where the party's presidential candidate will be selected. However, from that point on, there will be only 78 days left until the presidential election itself. This is a very short time-frame in which to run a proper election campaign," Stoicescu continued.

Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"It can be assumed that the Democrats will present their front-runner sooner, so that the name can resonate and become established ahead of the party convention. It is hard to speculate whether that candidate will be the current Vice President Kamala Harris, or a Democratic governor or senator from some state," he went on.

The important thing is that the Democrats' front-runner should be intelligent and persuasive, and so capable of forcefully opposing Trump. It's hard to say if Trump's chances have now risen, but they certainly haven't diminished," he added.

President Biden had been suffering from Covid in recent days on top of concerns about his health and well-being starting well before campaign season.

The last time a sitting president eligible for another term stood down so close to an election came in 1968, when Lyndon B. Johnson (D) did just that – though much earlier in the year, in late March. The Democratic National Convention was held in Chicago that year also.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Merili Nael

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

Õilme Võro's Joensuu win nullified by excessive tail winds

11:26

Henri Apri takes pole vault joint silver in U-18 Slovakia championships

11:16

Minister candidates to appear before Riigkogu committees before taking office

10:37

Ewert and The Two Dragons announce break-up

09:54

Accident forces Paul Aron out of Hungarian F2 grand prix

09:22

Statistics: Industrial output producer price index down 0.5 percent on year

08:28

Incoming infrastructure minister: Main challenge to stem fall in road funding

08:06

Disc golfer Kristin Tattar turns things around to win major in Finland

08:01

Andreas Kaju: Biden's stepping down also step into unknown

07:54

Ott Tänak works his way up to third place in WRC Rally Latvia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.07

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

21.07

Bank chief economist: New tax increases will hit low wage earners harder Updated

21.07

Tallinn city architect: I want the best living environment along the Baltic

20.07

Experts: Variety in diaspora speech shows Estonian language is alive and well

21.07

Parempoolsed chair: Corporate income tax a very bad message to the economy

21.07

Vladimir Svet named Estonia's next minister of infrastructure

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo