ERR in Washington: Trump shooter's likely motives not yet publicly known

The motives of a shooter who opened fire at presumed Republican candidate and former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday remain unclear, ERR's US correspondent Laura Kalam reported.

That the shooter managed to fire of rounds at Trump, one of which grazed his ear, from a range of more than 100 meters has raised questions, Kalam reported, though many ordinary Americans do have a known proficiency with firearms.

She said: "Plus the shooter was reportedly wearing a T-shirt with a loga referencing a YouTube channel dedicated to videos covering firearms and explosives."

"What might have motivated Crooks, who worked as an assistant chef in a nursing home, has however not yet been disclosed by the FBI," Kalam added, speaking to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Despite the incident, the Republican National Convention is set to begin on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Trump, who has not yet been nominated the official Republican candidate, plans to attend.

Event organizers have said that the convention center will get to be the most secure place in the country over the next few days, Kalam reported.

However, Trump's campaign team has been requested to work from home for the meantime, while it can return to the campaign headquarters once a full risk assessment has been completed, Kalam added.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, has been named as the suspected shooter. He was killed by a secret service sniper shortly after the attack itself, which was captured on film.

Several rounds were fired off, killing a spectator at the rally Trump was attending in Butler, Pennsylvania, and gravely injuring two more. Trump escaped with minor injuries and after leaving hospital late on Saturday, traveled to Milwaukee on the Sunday.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

The immediate aftermath has seen sitting President Joe Biden call for calm, and criticism of the level of security provided at the rally.

