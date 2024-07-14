Andreas Kaju: Biden presidential election decision likely within next two weeks

Any decision to replace Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden can only come from from the White House and from the sitting president himself, says political consultant and US expert Andreas Kaju writes.

That decision should either way be made within the next week or two, Kaju added.

Kaju noted: "The key scenario today is whether Biden himself decides to press on or not. If Biden withstands the public pressure, then the party has no choice but to support his candidacy."

Kaju said that since Biden had enjoyed significant success at the primaries, current speculation from congressmen, senators and both internal and external supporters alike regarding the current president's sticking with it and endurance are not playing a significant role in the decision on continuing to run for office.

The primaries lasted from January to June this year, and at that time there had been little in the way of doubts expressed about Biden's competence to continue as POTUS.

Kaju drew parallels between Biden's running this year and Trump's decision to run in 2016.

He said: "Dozens and dozens of senators and congressmen on the Republican side were opposed to Trump running."

"However, once he had amassed enough support from Republicans in the state primaries, the remainder all rallied behind him," Kaju added.

Replacing Biden with another Democratic presidential candidate is practically out of the question now, given the presidential election is just X months away.

"If it were to happen, a decision to withdraw [his] running should be made no later than in two weeks," he added.

The next Democratic presidential candidate in line would almost certainly be current Vice President, Kamala Harris, were Biden to step aside.

"No one other than Kamala Harris would be able to reach a public profile comparable with Biden's ahead of this year's U.S. presidential election, and be able to mobilize enough party support. Once advantage is certainly that Harris is already the vice president. She is definitely the most likely candidate, even if there could have been more alternative candidates in a longer election process," Kaju said.

In mid-July, the conventions organized by the two most popular parties will begin. Delegates representing votes won by Republicans and Democrats from various states will participate to select the presidential candidates who will advance to the next round (presumably Donald Trump for the Republicans and Joe Biden for the Democrats). Initially, there were a total of 15 candidates—nine Republicans, four Democrats, and two independents—most of whom have been eliminated by now.

Editor's note: The interview with Andreas Kaju took place prior to Saturday's shooting incident in which former president Donald Trump suffered minor injuries.

