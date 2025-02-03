January in Estonian supermarkets: Bakery products fall slightly as butter and cheese prices rise

This January, the price of bread and other bakery products all fell slightly on year in Estonian supermarkets, while cheese and butter has become more expensive.

According to the latest statistics from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI), the prices of several meat products fell slightly in Estonian supermarkets this January.

The biggest fall was for smoked meat, which cost €12.10 a kilo in January 2024 but just €11.36 a kilo in the same month this year – a decrease of over 6 percent. The price of cooked sausage also fell by 4 percent, from €6.54 a year ago to €6.27. The price of pork chops fell by three percent on year, from €8.93 to €8.65.

Other meat products fell by less than one percent om average. Boneless pork, for example, cost €8.04 per kilogram this January, fall of seven cents on year.

The price of domestically produced minced meat also fell but by just four cents per kilo to €8.09. Domestic broilers was also down slightly, by one cent a kilo, to €4.15.

Meat products. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

While there were also meat products which saw price increase, the rise was a few percent at most. Imported broiler was up nine cents on year, or €4 per kilo, while a kilo of veal increased in price by 13 cents a kilo to €7.47.

There were no major changes in meat prices from December to January, with only small increases and decreases of around two percent.

Fish prices have always been more volatile, with increases also higher this January.

Trout fillets were the most expensive, with a rise of almost 22 percent. In January last year, a kilo of trout cost an average of €15.43, while this year it is €18.77. Chilled trout rose by eight percent on year to €11.34 and chilled herring gained almost ten percent in price, reaching €4.78 a kilo.

The price of chilled salmon fillets was also down by 10 percent to €23.74 a kilo this January.

Salted salmon. Illustrative photograph. Source: Priit Luts/ERR

Bagged milk prices fell by eight percent on year, from 72 cents in January 2024 to 66 cents this year. The average price of a caron of milk rose from €1.19 to €1.24. Average kefir prices remained unchanged at €1.14 a carton.

However, the prices of most dairy products have risen over the course of the last year. Sour cream increased significantly, by 14 percent from an average of €3.31 last year to €3.77 in January 2025.

Coffee cream prices also rose by seven percent, from €2.50 last year to €2.67 this January. Cottage cheese rose by three percent to €5.85 and locally-produced cheese increased by four percent to €11.91 per kilogram.

The price of small packets of butter has also risen, from €12.94 in January last year to €14.42 per kilogram last month – an increase of 11 percent.

For eggs, the price increase has been higher for imported eggs, which have risen in cost by 12 percent. A ten-pack of imported eggs cost an average of €2.33 in January last year and €2.62 during the same month this year.

On average, the price of domestically produced eggs has fallen slightly. The average cost of one carton of ten " L" or "M" size eggs is now six cents cheaper on than a year ago. However, a carton of "L" size eggs is actually four cents more expensive, costing €3.07 in January, while the price of "M" size eggs has fallen by six cents and was €2.55 last month.

The biggest change in prices from December to this January was that of sour cream, which rose by almost 12 percent. Imported eggs also rose by almost 11 percent in price over the last month.

Bagged milk in an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Fruit and vegetable prices have changed more dramatically. The biggest fall has been in the price of domestically produced apples, where shops charged €4.06 on average in January 2024, and just €2.43 a kilo in January this year – a decrease of 40 percent on year. The price of imported apples has risen by five percent over the same period, and now costs €2.21.

The price of cucumbers has also fallen by almost a third on year. In January 2024, a kilo cost €6.29, compared with €4.31 this year.

Onions are 26 percent cheaper than a year ago at 79 cents a kilo, while the price of loose carrots has also fallen by 12 percent.

Potatoes on the other hand, cost more than a year ago. While the price of packaged potatoes has changed by just two cents, a kilogram of loose potatoes now costs 67 cents, 18 percent more than a year ago, when they cost 57 cents.

Cabbage was also up by nearly a quarter on year, costing 51 cents a kilo in January. Packaged carrots have seen a 16 percent mark-up, with the price per kilo has risen from €2 to €2.31 in the past twelve months. Imported tomatoes have also risen in price by five percent, to €4.11 a kilo this January from €3.60 a kilo in January 2024.

Onions. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

On the cereals and bakery products front, prices have fallen for all products monitored. The price of a kilo of oatmeal has fallen by more than 4 percent from €2.34 a year ago to €2.24 this January.

The price of wheat flour came down by four percent to €1.21 per kilo in January. The price of bread also fell by the same amount, to €2.85 a kilo on average.

The price of a kilo of bread fell by just under two percent, to €2.87 this January.

The biggest fall on year was in the price sugar, which averaged €1.36 a kilo in January 2024, but was down to €1.04 a kilo last month, a drop of 24 percent.

Looking at price changes between December and January, sugar also fell by two cents on month and the bread went down in price by four percent. The price of wheat flour, on the other hand, rose by three cents on month.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!