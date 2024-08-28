Pikk Street Festival comes to Tallinn's Old Town

Pikk Street Festival will take place on September 15, bringing a "long table" to Tallinn's Old Town and offering unique access to normally exclusive courtyards along Pikk Street.

The festival starts with a flea market showcasing antique and historical items. Workshops will be held throughout the morning along a 'long table' starting from Hell Hunt Pub.

From 5 p.m. there will be a street picnic, with spots at the table and food packages pre-bookable via Fienta.

Later in the day the festival will move indoors, offering concerts, performances, exhibitions, and tours of historic buildings in collaboration with a variety of partners including Tallinn Philharmonic, the Estonian History Museum, and the Estonian Centre of Contemporary Music.

The full festival program is available here.

