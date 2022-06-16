Market price of electricity to jump to €227 on Friday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will increase to €227.45 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Friday, June 17.

Electricity will be cheapest between 4-5 a.m. at €113.94 per MWh, and most expensive between 9-10 p.m., spiking to €355.01 per MWh.

On June 17, 2021 the average price was €79.11, almost €150 cheaper.

The average price for electricity on Friday will be €177.30 in Finland, €230.35 in Latvia and €253.77 in Lithuania.

On Thursday, June 16, the average price of electricity stood at €167.95 per MWh.

