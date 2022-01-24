Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

Tuesday's (January 25) average electricity price on the Nord Pool market will rise to €166.38 per megawatt-hour, an increase of more than 12 percent compared to today.

Prices will stay above €129.94 all of Tuesday and it will be cheapest at 5 a.m. It will be most expensive - €259.95 - between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Finland will see a cheaper average of €139.14 with a low of €12.92 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Electricity will be more expensive in Latvia and Lithuania, with both seeing prices above €178 per megawatt-hour.

The graph below shows Estonian prices on the same days in January 2021 and 2022.

On Tuesday, January 25 last year the price of electricity was €60.26 per megawatt-hour - a difference of more than €100.

