Average electricity price continues to fall on Friday

The average price of electricity in Estonia on the Nord Pool stock exchange will fall to €129.22 per megawatt-hour on Friday - the lowest all week.

On Friday, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. the price fell to €73.08 per megawatt-hour, the lowest of the day.

It will remain close to €142 euros per megawatt-hour from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. when the price will rise to €177.80.

On Thursday, the average was €152.54.

On the same day in 2021, the average price of electricity was €58.87 per megawatt-hour.

