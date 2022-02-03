Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday
The average daily price of electricity in Estonia will fall by 27 percent between Thursday and Friday.
On Friday, the average price of electricity will be €128.48 per MWh on the Nord Pool trading area, ERR reports.
By hour, the cheapest electricity will be between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, when it will cost €20 per MWh, while between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, electricity will cost €50 on the Nord Pool.
The most expensive prices will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, when prices will range between €190 and €197 per MWh, with the peak falling between 10 a.m. and 12 noon (€196.7 per MWh).
While electricity prices on the Nord Pool market are comparable in Latvia and Lithuania, in Finland, the average price is not much more than half Estonia's, at €76.3 per MWh for the whole day.
The average price in Estonia for Thursday stood at €176.94 per MWh, a 5 percent rise on the preceding day.
Soaring electricity and other energy prices have led to government support measures, with the most recent of these agreed this week, concerning district heating.
--
Editor: Andrew Whyte