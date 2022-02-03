Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday

Economy
Light bulbs (photo is illustrative).
Light bulbs (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The average daily price of electricity in Estonia will fall by 27 percent between Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, the average price of electricity will be €128.48 per MWh on the Nord Pool trading area, ERR reports.

By hour, the cheapest electricity will be between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, when it will cost €20 per MWh, while between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, electricity will cost €50 on the Nord Pool.

The most expensive prices will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, when prices will range between €190 and €197 per MWh, with the peak falling between 10 a.m. and 12 noon (€196.7 per MWh).

While electricity prices on the Nord Pool market are comparable in Latvia and Lithuania, in Finland, the average price is not much more than half Estonia's, at €76.3 per MWh for the whole day.

The average price in Estonia for Thursday stood at  €176.94 per MWh, a 5 percent rise on the preceding day.

Soaring electricity and other energy prices have led to government support measures, with the most recent of these agreed this week, concerning district heating.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

