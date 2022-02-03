January energy bills to arrive slightly later than usual

Energy bills for January may reach consumers slightly later than usual, due to the administration involved in state support schemes aimed at combating soaring prices.

Priit Luts, a spokesperson for state-owned generator Eesti Energia, said that: "Whereas Eesti Energia usually issues invoices until the 12, then this month this can be put back until February 14."

"So if a bill hasn't arrived yet, we ask for a little patience," Luts added, noting that payment deadlines are always 14 days regardless of the date of issue of a bill.

The company's e-services portal is the fastest way to see if a bill has already been prepared, Luts added.

Luts said the company wants to bring its January bills to consumers as soon as possible, with householders to receive theirs first, followed by business customers and then NGOs.

Raul Kotov, board member of gas provider Eesti Gaas, said that the company will issue its January bills from the second week of February, later than usual due to the energy compensation measures.

"If we get the information we need earlier, we'll start sooner," Kotov said.

"We expect to receive a lot of questions from customers, as defining what a household consumer constitutes is somewhat difficult with the existing data of energy sellers. We have our own list of customers, who we will start billing with the discounts," he went on.

According to Kotov, households that cannot be clearly defined will have the opportunity to apply to the state for support, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs should announce further work in the near future.

Marit Liiki, communications manager at Alexela, which sells both gas and electricity to household consumers, told ERR that the company will also do its best to send out bills on time this month.

While soaring energy prices starting from the autumn were initially met with a government support measure for the lowest-income households, which had to be applied for via local government, the coalition reached an agreement last month on a broader-based compensation system.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

