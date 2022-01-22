Gallery: EKRE holds electricity price policy protest in Tallinn

Supporters of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) took part in a demonstration in central Tallinn Saturday, in protest over continued high electricity prices and the government's attempts at mitigating that.

While EKRE might in the past have used the slogan "down with the government" at protests, on Saturday, the clarion call was "down with electricity prices", instead.

The EKRE leadership, including Mart and Martin Helme, MEP Jaak Madison and MP Siim Pohlak attended the rally, in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak.

Protesters demands were three-fold, ERR reports, with a call for suspending the use of the EU's CO2 trading system in its current form in Estonia joining demands for an end to trading on the NordPool energy exchange, and a price cap on electricity.

The latter policy has in fact been put in place both on electricity and natural gas, following new measures rolled out by the Reform-Center coalition this week which largely supersede earlier measures applied to low-income households and to be administered by local government.

