Price of electricity to fall between Saturday and Sunday

Electricity will cost €152.48 per MWh as an average over Sunday, down from €168.32 per MWh on Saturday.

The price, quoted as a 24-hour average, can be broken down by hours, with the highest level to be reached between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, when electricity is set to cos €214.95 per MWh, with prices to be €200 per MWh and hour before that, and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ERR reports.

The cheapest hourly rate falls between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. (€93 per MWh).

Electricity in Estonia cost €168.32 per MWh on average on Saturday, up from €126.24 per MWh the day before.

The government recently unveiled a new round of compensation measures aimed at mitigating the worst effects of the energy price crisis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!