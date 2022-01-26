Average electricity price drops to €152 on Thursday

Lights at the Central Market (Keskturg) in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The average price of electricity on the Nord Pool area stock exchange will fall to €152.51 per megawatt-hour on Thursday (January 27) - a drop of more than €10 in comparison to today.

The cheapest electricity can be found in the evening between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. when it will be priced at €98.47. It will rise to the highest price - €230 - at 11 a.m.

The average price per megawatt-hour in Finland on Thursday will be €136.81, in Latvia it will be €152.54 euros and €152.54 in Lithuania.

On January 27, 2021, the average price of electricity in Estonia was €57.92 - a difference of €94.59.

Editor: Helen Wright

