Electricity price drops slightly to €165 on Wednesday

The average price of Estonia's electricity in the Nord Pool area on Wednesday will be €165.10 per megawatt-hour - over €100 more than on the same day a year ago.

Electricity will be cheapest in the morning between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. costing €88.65 and most expensive between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. rising to €290.51.

Every hour between 6 a.m and 2 p.m. the price will be over €200.

Yesterday, the average price was €166.38 euros per megawatt-hour.

On January 26, 2021 the average price was €60.42 per megawatt-hour, which is approximately €105 cheaper.

See the graph below for a comparison between January 2021 and 2022's prices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!