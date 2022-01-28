Average electricity price rises to €137 on Saturday

The average price of electricity will rise to €137.35 on Saturday in the Nord Pool area.

The price in Estonia will be lowest between midnight and 1 a.m. at €65.06 per megawatt-hour and the highest price will be €220.10 where it will stay between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A year ago, on January 29, 2021 the average price was €55.55.

The average price was €129.22 per megawatt-hour on Friday.

--

