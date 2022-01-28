Average electricity price rises to €137 on Saturday

News
Electric lights at Tallinn's Central Market.
Electric lights at Tallinn's Central Market. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The average price of electricity will rise to €137.35 on Saturday in the Nord Pool area.

The price in Estonia will be lowest between midnight and 1 a.m. at €65.06 per megawatt-hour and the highest price will be €220.10 where it will stay between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A year ago, on January 29, 2021 the average price was €55.55.

The average price was €129.22 per megawatt-hour on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

28.01

Average electricity price rises to €137 on Saturday

28.01

More than 1,300 influenza cases confirmed last week

28.01

Ministry: Maarjamäe memorial complex is in a dangerous condition

28.01

Jüri Reinvere chosen as musician of the year 2021

28.01

Edible Mexican mussel growing in Estonian bay

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

28.01

Luik: Serious dialogue with Russia impossible while Ukraine is threatened

28.01

Coronavirus level in wastewater rising across Estonia

28.01

Haapsalu, Lääne-Nigula planning to open Noarootsi ice road

28.01

Minister: Debate between coalition parties is not a bad thing

28.01

Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

28.01

Statistics: Retail trade turnover increased by 12 percent in 2021

28.01

Estonian coach tests positive for covid at Beijing Winter Olympics

28.01

Energy compensation paid out to 12,000 households

28.01

Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

28.01

Average electricity price continues to fall on Friday

27.01

Coronavirus certificate validity extended to 15 month for minors

27.01

Terras: Russian blitz attack on Kyiv not out of the question

27.01

Most dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian waters to be threat assessed

27.01

Sikkut: Politicians reminded of e-state importance when something breaks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.12

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision

26.01

Six US fighter jets arrive in Estonia for training exercise

28.01

Health Board: 292 hospitalized patients, 5,823 new cases, 2 deaths

28.01

Weather Service warns of blizzards, high winds, slippery roads

27.01

Health Board: 298 hospitalized patients, 6,238 new cases, 5 deaths

27.01

All parties support phasing out coronavirus certificates in future

27.01

Most dangerous shipwrecks in Estonian waters to be threat assessed

28.01

Professor: Estonia should not leave Russian electricity system lightly

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: