Average electricity price rises to €177 on Thursday

Average electricity prices will rise 5 percent on Thursday on the Nord Pool Estonia area stock exchange to €176.94 per megawatt-hour.

The peak period was between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in the morning when prices rose to €226.97 and then again between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m when electricity will cost €236.41.

The price will be over €200 for the majority of the day.

A year ago, the average price was €54.97 — more than €120 cheaper.

In Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, the prices will be approximately the same.

