Average electricity price in June up more than €100 on year

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price area of the Nord Pool exchange for the month of June stood at €173.83 per megawatt-hour, up just over €100 on year from €71.68 in June 2021.

Last month's average came second only to December 2021, when the price of electricity in Estonia averaged €202.65.

The average exchange price for June stood much higher in Latvia and Lithuania, at €218.29 and €223.16, respectively. The monthly average price in Finland, meanwhile, came in at €140.10 per megawatt-hour.

The average price of electricity in Estonia on Thursday will drop to €205.92 per megawatt-hour, down from €288.48 on Wednesday. Electricity was cheapest from 3-4 a.m. at 160 and most expensive from 9-10 a.m., when it spiked to just over €300 per megawatt-hour.

Thursday's average electricity prices in Latvia and Lithuania will far exceed Estonia's at €297.04 and €307.64 per megawatt-hour, respectively. In Finland, meanwhile, Thursday's average price will jump more than €40 on day to €187.69.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!