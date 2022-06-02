Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

The Baltic states stopped purchasing electricity from Russia on June 1 to reduce reliance on their eastern neighbor.

Baltic Transmission System Operators (TSOs) - Estonian "Elering", Latvian AS "Augstsprieguma tīkls" (AST) and Lithuanian "Litgrid" agreed to make changes in balancing the Baltic energy system to reduce dependence on the Russian energy system.

From Wednesday, the balance of consumption and generation in the Baltics will be ensured mainly with the balancing capacities available on the Baltic, Nordic and Polish markets.

The changes introduced by the TSOs will reduce the dependence of the Baltic States on the Russian energy system, and will contribute to ensuring the balance of electricity of the Baltic power system with the balancing capacities in the Baltic Sea region, a press release from AST said.

"In view of the growing difficulties for Inter RAO companies to settle with banks, as well as the fact that due to financial risks Nord Pool has suspended cooperation with Inter RAO, Baltic TSOs have agreed to stop purchasing balancing electricity from Inter RAO from June 1 to rule out the need to make payments to a Russian company," says Gatis Junghans, a board member of AST.

The Baltic power system will continue to operate synchronously with the Russian interconnected power system until the synchronization of the Baltic power system with the continental European power system in 2025.

The synchronization program is also being implemented in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland.

