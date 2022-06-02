Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Baltic states stopped purchasing electricity from Russia on June 1 to reduce reliance on their eastern neighbor.

Baltic Transmission System Operators (TSOs) - Estonian "Elering", Latvian AS "Augstsprieguma tīkls" (AST) and Lithuanian "Litgrid" agreed to make changes in balancing the Baltic energy system to reduce dependence on the Russian energy system.

From Wednesday, the balance of consumption and generation in the Baltics will be ensured mainly with the balancing capacities available on the Baltic, Nordic and Polish markets.

The changes introduced by the TSOs will reduce the dependence of the Baltic States on the Russian energy system, and will contribute to ensuring the balance of electricity of the Baltic power system with the balancing capacities in the Baltic Sea region, a press release from AST said.

"In view of the growing difficulties for Inter RAO companies to settle with banks, as well as the fact that due to financial risks Nord Pool has suspended cooperation with Inter RAO, Baltic TSOs have agreed to stop purchasing balancing electricity from Inter RAO from June 1 to rule out the need to make payments to a Russian company," says Gatis Junghans, a board member of AST.

The Baltic power system will continue to operate synchronously with the Russian interconnected power system until the synchronization of the Baltic power system with the continental European power system in 2025.

The synchronization program is also being implemented in Estonia, Lithuania and Poland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:55

Five-year trend shows declining forest reserves — agency

16:23

Engine fire interrupts Ott Tänak's Rally Sardinia test run

15:50

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

15:13

EKRE MP: Kindergarten bill would not have achieved what it set out to

14:50

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

14:10

Kiik: Center kindergarten bill support was based on incomplete information

13:51

Apartment building reconstruction stalls due to uncertainty, rising costs

13:12

Ukrainian Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk: I am talking about who we are

12:55

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

12:37

Number of Ukrainians crossing Estonia's eastern border triples in Q1

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

31.05

Estonia detains man suspected of donating drones to aid Russian Army

01.06

Prime minster: EU debate on calling Putin was 'heated'

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

30.05

Tallinn public transport changes from June 1

01.06

EDF commander: I no longer believe in deterrence

10:09

EKRE and Center join forces to quash kindergarten reform bill

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: