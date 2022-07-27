Elering builds three synchronous condensers to separate from Russian system

Estonian transmission system operator Elering is building three synchronous condenser stations in Estonia to allow the Baltic countries to connect to the grid of Continental Europe. The first synchronous condenser is scheduled to be operational in April next year.

The condensers will ensure the frequency stability in the electricity network, which is now ensured by the off-market operation of Narva power plants and the Russian electricity system.

The construction of the first synchronous condenser at the electrical substation in Lüganuse (Püssi Alajaam) is nearing completion, with the station scheduled to be operational in April next year.

The Baltic electricity systems will be ready to cut off from the united Russian electricity system, where Russia controls the frequency, by the end of 2025.

The Püssi substation synchronous condenser also gives certainty to Estonia in the event of an unplanned separation, providing a period of time for launching the subsequent reserves.

"In view of Russia's aggression towards Ukraine, there is a clear risk that we will not disconnect from the Russian energy system, but rather be disconnected. Then, the availability of this equipment and the fact that it is connected to the Estonian energy system will certainly increase our security, allowing us to guarantee that the lights are always on for Estonian consumers even if we are not connected to the Russian electrical system," said Taavi Veskimägi, chairman of the management board of Elering.



