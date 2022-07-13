Electricity price rises to €371.21 on Wednesday

News
Office spaces.
Office spaces.
News

On Wednesday, the average daily price of energy in the Estonian price zone of Nord Pool will rise to €371.21 per MWh.

Energy was cheapest between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., when the price was €205.96 per MWh, but it will not fall below €200 today.

The price will peak between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. when it will reach €549.90 per MWh, but it will not exceed €500 during the rest of the day.

The average price in Finland is the same as in Estonia, and it is only a few euros higher in Latvia and Lithuania at €379.21 per MWh. 

Last week the average price in Estonia was €201.77 per MWh.

In comparison, on the same day last year, July 13, the average price of electricity was €98.29 per MWh. Prices have been several times higher throughout the month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa, Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Isamaa wants to compensate price of firewood

14:56

Health Board: Coronavirus hospitalizations rising

14:24

Interview | Pakosta: Revoking war grave protection unrelated to Ukraine war

14:12

Former health minister comes out in support of embattled education minister

13:47

Tallinn still processing winter energy subsidy applications

13:43

Tänak: I want to win Rally Estonia

13:11

Head of Tallinn heating provider: Tenders have not yielded enough gas

12:55

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions

12:50

Sides to incoming coalition to sign agreement on Friday

12:37

June births slightly down on 2021 figure, marriages up

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

09.07

Estonia to develop first nationwide Hydrogen Valley

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

Eesti Gaas buys €300 million worth of Norwegian LNG for coming winter

12.07

Former President Kaljulaid: We should never believe Putin's lies again

12.07

Kallas on fuel excise duty reduction: Other EU states advise against it

11.07

Reform, Isamaa, SDE each to receive five ministerial portfolios

11.07

Electricity in Estonia soars to up to €550 per megawatt-hour Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: