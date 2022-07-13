Electricity price rises to €371.21 on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the average daily price of energy in the Estonian price zone of Nord Pool will rise to €371.21 per MWh.

Energy was cheapest between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., when the price was €205.96 per MWh, but it will not fall below €200 today.

The price will peak between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. when it will reach €549.90 per MWh, but it will not exceed €500 during the rest of the day.

The average price in Finland is the same as in Estonia, and it is only a few euros higher in Latvia and Lithuania at €379.21 per MWh.

Last week the average price in Estonia was €201.77 per MWh.

In comparison, on the same day last year, July 13, the average price of electricity was €98.29 per MWh. Prices have been several times higher throughout the month.

