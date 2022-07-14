Average electricity price Thursday falls to a little under €328 per MWh

Electricity transmission line.
Electricity transmission line. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average price of electricity in Estonia on Thursday is €327.57 per Megawatt-hour, a fall of over €44 on Wednesday's price.

The hour with the cheapest electricity has already passed – between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. electricity cost €150 per MWh, while the costliest electricity comes between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. (€434.07 per MWh).

On Wednesday, the average price on the Nordpool exchange stood at €371.70 per MWh.

Prices are comparable in Finland, Latvia and Lithuania, whose Nordpool prices are all at €328.91 per MWh for the day.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

