Average electricity price falls to €211 on Saturday

Saturday's average electricity price will be €211.98 per megawatt-hour, the lowest price all week, data from the Nord Pool exchange shows.

The cheapest price will be between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. when the price will drop to €181.62. It will be the most expensive, rising to €293.39, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

On Friday, the average price was €284.34.

A year ago, on July 16, 2021, it was less than half the price at €91.33.

