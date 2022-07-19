Average electricity price drops to €202

Estonia's average electricity price will fall to €202 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, data from the Nord Pool exchange shows. This is double last year's prices.

The highest and lowest prices of the day have already passed. The cheapest price was €120 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and the most expensive — €404.63 per megawatt-hour — was between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

On the same day a year ago, the price was €91.06.

The average price was €244 on Monday (July 18).

Estonia's electricity rates are currently at a historic high and the average last week was €300. Prices were similar in Latvia and Lithuania.

