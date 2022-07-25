Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

News
Energy Discovery Center in Tallinn.
Energy Discovery Center in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The average price of electricity in Estonia is to increase to €215.56 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices for July 26. The average price in Finland, meanwhile, will be more than 30 times cheaper at just €7.13 per megawatt-hour.

Monday's average prices stood at €178.98 in Estonia and €161.79 in Finland.

To the south, the average price for electricity in Latvia and Lithuania is slated to spike from €255.68 per megawatt-hour on Monday to €400.19 on Tuesday.

In Estonia, electricity prices on Tuesday are set to peak at €495.07 between 8-9 p.m., after dropping off significantly to the €10 range between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., bottoming out at €7.00 from 3-4 p.m.

Finland, meanwhile, will see its hourly prices reach as high as just €16.86 and dip as low as €1.51 per megawatt-hour.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

