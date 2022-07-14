Electricity price dips below €300 per MWh on Friday

Electricity will cost €284 per Megawatt-hour as an average for Friday, as posted on the Nord Pool market and a ten percent fall on Thursday's quoted price.

The lowest prices by hour are to be had between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, where the €150-per-MWh mark will not be exceeded, while the most expensive hour (€405 per MWh) falls at 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

From 7 p.m., electricity will cost over €370 per MWh, dropping below that limit at 11 p.m. for the last hour of the day.

Monday's figure of €416 per MWh as an average for the day was the record for 2022 so far; Tuesday to Thursday the price ranged between €300 and £400 per MWh.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!