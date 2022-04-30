Estonia's average electricity price more than doubled in April on-year

Estonia's average electricity price in April was €100.66 per megawatt-hour compared to €43.60 in 2021, data from the Nord Pool stock exchange shows.

The average price fell in April 2022 fell by €50 compared to March when the average was €151.23. In March 2021 the average price was €43.55, less than a third of the price.

Today (April 30), the average price will be €136.55 in comparison to €55.57 a year ago.

It will be highest between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. when it rises to between €220 and €241 per megawatt-hour. It will be lowest between 2 p.m and 3 p.m. when it falls to €27.27.



