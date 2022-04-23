Estonia's average electricity price falls to €63 on Saturday

Estonia's average electricity price will be €63.04 per megawatt-hour on Saturday compared to €92.30 on Friday.

Data from Nord Pool shows electricity will be cheapest between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at €13.33 and most expensive between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., rising to €164.15.

A year ago, the average price was €38.32.

Most days this month prices have been significantly higher than in 2021.

