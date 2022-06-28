Gas prices to remain high until end of year

News
The Estonian end of the Balticconnector gas pipeline, in Paldiski.
The Estonian end of the Balticconnector gas pipeline, in Paldiski. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian experts do not expect the price of gas to fall in the coming months and see no reason for it to do so until the end of the year. Currently, there is a shortage across Europe.

The price of natural gas has risen to reach €130 per megawatt-hour, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. In April, it was €100 and below €90 in May. Prices have risen sharply after Russia cut deliveries to 12 EU countries.

Several countries have launched plans to reduce gas consumption.

Marko Allikson, member of the management board of Baltic Energy Partners, told AK there are concerns about ongoing maintenance work of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which brings gas from Russia via Germany, and whether it will continue to work afterward. If it does not then this will further reduce the supply of gas.

He said the market is "very anxious".

"[But] from the point of view of Estonian gas supply, this does not mean much," he added.

Eesti Gaas, the largest gas supplier in Estonia, is able to provide gas to its customers, said Raul Kotov, a member of the company's Board. He said prices will remain between €120-130 this autumn.

"Here, also, during the heating season last autumn, the price of gas was actually €130 per megawatt-hour, but the shortage of gas was certainly not as great as before the war, so it could be said that it is a bit more complicated," Kotov said, adding it is hoped the LNG storage terminal at Paldiski will be built as it provides a guarantee.

Discussions around the construction of the storage terminal are ongoing after the last tender fell through.

Priit Ploompuu, a member of the board of the Estonian Stockpile Center, said the market situation has worsened but it is hoped to increase supply soon.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:15

Sanctions turn Estonia's Koidula freight station into ghost station

12:43

Weather service issues heat, storm warnings across Estonia

12:17

Court rejects Saaremaa councilor wind-farm planning complaint

11:45

WTA 250 Tallinn Open tickets on sale from today

11:12

Recommendations for coping with a heatwave

10:45

Gas prices to remain high until end of year

10:17

Top judge: Media ban on pre-trial information could be revisited

09:47

Kallas: Madrid goal is decisions to strengthen NATO's Eastern flank defense

09:17

Coalition talks continue Monday, agreement reached on income tax threshold

08:41

Anett Kontaveit through to Wimbledon round two, Kaia Kanepi out

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.06

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

26.06

Heatwave, holiday break brings crowds to official Haabneeme beach

27.06

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

27.06

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000

27.06

Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

27.06

Serious electric scooter accidents reported in Tallinn, Tartu

27.06

High gasoline prices continue to drive down sales in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: