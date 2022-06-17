ERR's Russian channel ETV+ breaks ratings record

Estonian Public Broadcasting's Russian-language channel ETV+ saw its audience share grow to a record level of 3.1 percent in May, a new survey by pollster Kantar Emor shows.

In May 2021, the channel's share was 2 percent, but it had risen by more than 50 percent in the same period this year. In April 2022, ETV+'s share was 2.6 percent.

Viewership has risen since Estonia blocked the transmission of Russian channels after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

The most popular shows in May were the evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) and the final of the Eurovision song contest. AK averaged 31,000 viewers per broadcast last month and the same number tuned in to watch Eurovision.

Kantar Emor's poll showed Estonians watched, on average, 3 hours and 13 minutes of television a day. Non-Estonians watched 5 minutes less.

ETV was the most popular broadcaster in May with an audience share of 19 percent.

ETV+ was launched in 2015.

