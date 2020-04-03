ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
"Disco Elysium"
News

"Disco Elysium", the detective role-playing video game by Estonian-launched international studio ZA/UM, picked up three prizes at the 16th annual Bafta Games Awards on Thursday.

The seminal detective game won three awards in total, including Debut Game, Music and Narrative. The only other game which won three awards was Outer Wilds, an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop, winning Best Game, Original Property and Game Design.

This year's award ceremony had to be pre-recorded because of coronavirus restrictions.

Bafta streamed the awards over Twitter, Twitch and YouTube; winning developers delivered their acceptance speeches via video calls. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Dara O'Briain from the confines of his house.

"Disco Elysium" received "universal acclaim" according to review aggregator Metacritic, with it being praised for its narrative and conversational systems. PC Gamer praised the game for its depth, freedom, customization, and storytelling and called it one of the best RPG's on the PC. The game was nominated for four awards at The Game Awards 2019 and won all of them, the most at the event.

It took nearly five years to complete "Disco Elysium." The studio behind it, ZA/UM, has been based in the U.K. for some time already, and its team also includes members from other countries as well, however the core of the studio is still made up of Estonians, which means that "Disco Elysium" can be considered Estonia's most successful game of all time.

Winners in full

Fellowship: Hideo Kojima
Animation: Luigi's Mansion3
Artistic Achievement: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Audio Achievement: Ape Out
Best Game: Outer Wilds
British Game: Observation
Debut Game: Disco Elysium
Evolving Game: Path of Exile
Family: Untitled Goose Game
Game Beyond Entertainment: Kind Words
Game Design: Outer Wilds
Multiplayer: Apex Legends
Music: Disco Elysium
Narrative: Disco Elysium
Original Property: Outer Wilds
Performer in a Leading Role: Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2
Performer in a Supporting Role: Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control
Technical Achievement: Death Stranding
EE Mobile Game of the Year: Call of Duty Mobile

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

disco elysium
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:05

New regulations ensure 2 + 2 rule applies in stores

19:39

€15 million in supplementary budget for high-speed internet in rural areas

19:13

More than 60 Estonians trying to return from abroad

18:49

University of Tartu invites people to take part in coronavirus study

18:27

Tallinn Airport sees 55 percent drop in March passenger numbers

18:05

Interview: Kuressaare Hospital's medical chief Edward Laane

17:52

More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week

17:32

'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards

17:06

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

16:44

Sports coaches will not receive state support after coronavirus job losses

16:23

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

16:03

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

15:46

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

15:16

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

14:57

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

14:39

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

14:14

Did you write it correctly? The text for this year's e-dictation exercise

14:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases to reach peak by end of next week

13:58

ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest

13:42

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: