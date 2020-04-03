'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards

"Disco Elysium", the detective role-playing video game by Estonian-launched international studio ZA/UM, picked up three prizes at the 16th annual Bafta Games Awards on Thursday.

The seminal detective game won three awards in total, including Debut Game, Music and Narrative. The only other game which won three awards was Outer Wilds, an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop, winning Best Game, Original Property and Game Design.

This year's award ceremony had to be pre-recorded because of coronavirus restrictions.

Bafta streamed the awards over Twitter, Twitch and YouTube; winning developers delivered their acceptance speeches via video calls. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Dara O'Briain from the confines of his house.

"Disco Elysium" received "universal acclaim" according to review aggregator Metacritic, with it being praised for its narrative and conversational systems. PC Gamer praised the game for its depth, freedom, customization, and storytelling and called it one of the best RPG's on the PC. The game was nominated for four awards at The Game Awards 2019 and won all of them, the most at the event.

It took nearly five years to complete "Disco Elysium." The studio behind it, ZA/UM, has been based in the U.K. for some time already, and its team also includes members from other countries as well, however the core of the studio is still made up of Estonians, which means that "Disco Elysium" can be considered Estonia's most successful game of all time.

Winners in full

Fellowship: Hideo Kojima

Animation: Luigi's Mansion3

Artistic Achievement: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Audio Achievement: Ape Out

Best Game: Outer Wilds

British Game: Observation

Debut Game: Disco Elysium

Evolving Game: Path of Exile

Family: Untitled Goose Game

Game Beyond Entertainment: Kind Words

Game Design: Outer Wilds

Multiplayer: Apex Legends

Music: Disco Elysium

Narrative: Disco Elysium

Original Property: Outer Wilds

Performer in a Leading Role: Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2

Performer in a Supporting Role: Martti Suosalo as Ahti the Janitor in Control

Technical Achievement: Death Stranding

EE Mobile Game of the Year: Call of Duty Mobile

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!