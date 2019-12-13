'Disco Elysium' scoops up four wins at Game Awards in LA

"Disco Elysium," the detective role-playing game (RPG) by Estonian-launched international studio ZA/UM, had a very successful night at the annual Game Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the studio's debut game scooped up wins in four categories.

"Disco Elysium" was nominated in and won the Fresh Indie Game, RPG, Independent Game and Narrative categories, thus also taking home the most awards out of any one game at this year's ceremony.

Winning four categories at the Game Awards is a significant achievement. The only other game to manage the same was Rockstar Games' epic Western "Red Dead Redemption 2" last year. "Disco Elysium" also outperformed "Death Stranding" this year, which had been nominated in a record nine categories.

The popularity of the RPG, which premiered in October, can be credited at least in part to its hearty reception by critics, which sparked players' interest.

It took nearly five years to complete "Disco Elysium." The studio behind it, ZA/UM, has been based in the U.K. for some time already, and its team also includes members from other countries as well, however the core of the studio is still made up of Estonians, which means that "Disco Elysium" can be considered Estonia's most successful game of all time.

-

