Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

Developers of popular computer game Disco Elysium have fallen out over control of the company, Eesti Ekspress writes. Kaur Kender has sued his former colleagues Ilmar Kompus and Tõnis Haavel.

Based on a Harju County Court judgment from late October and statements given to Eesti Ekspress by the sides, problems started when tycoon Margus Linnamäe left the owners' circle of Disco Elysium developer Zaum Studio.

Kaur Kender claims that Linnamäe's piece of the company was supposed to be divided equally between stakeholders, while Kompus managed to have Linnamäe sell exclusively to him, with Kender and Disco Elysium co-authors Robert Kurvitz and Aleksander Rostov kept in the dark.

"Kurvitz and Rostov started asking questions and demanding to see documents last fall and were fired as a result. They were kicked out of a company they made big and where they still hold minority stakes," the paper reported.

Kurvitz and Rostov claim that Kompus used for his own purposes money that was meant for all stakeholders and to develop a sequel to Disco Elysium.

Kaur Kender met the same fate as Kurvitz and Rostov soon after. He was sent on leave and eventually fired last week. However, he did not let the matter lie and turned to court, saying Kompus had caused him damages of €913,000.

On October 28, the court seized Kompus' controlling stake in Zaum Studios following a request from a company owned by Kender.

Approached by Eesti Ekspress last week, Ilmar Kompus said he was unaware of the action and seizure of the stake. Tõnis Haavel also said that he has not seen the court order and therefore cannot comment.

