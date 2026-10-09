X!

Migration pressure could rise sharply in coming weeks, PPA chief says

News
Egert Belitšev.
Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Migration pressure could rise sharply in the coming weeks as people try to leave Belarus ahead of winter, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) chief Egert Belitšev said.

Belitšev said Russia has deliberately eased entry requirements and increased flights from countries like Ethiopia. Its ally Belarus facilitates onward travel to Europe. Travel is organized right up to the EU border and can cost up to €10,000 per person.

Estonia does not border Belarus. Latvia does. Most of the nearly 200 illegal migrants apprehended in Estonia since summer came via that route.

Estonia has a population of 1.3 million. Ethiopia has 130 million. More than a million refugees from neighboring countries live there.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio," Belitšev said six direct flights a week operate between Ethiopia and Moscow, with no Russian visa required. Passengers intend to reach the EU.

"The Russian Federation has deliberately made entry requirements significantly easier for these countries and increased the frequency of flights," Belitšev said.

From Moscow, people travel by bus to Belarus. The authorities there make no pretense of stopping them. They help.

Russia is using Belarus to pressure Europe. "Is it dependence, or the feeling that working alongside the 'master' will bring wealth and success? This is the path Belarus has chosen," Belitšev said.

Organized crime generates substantial profits

Human trafficking is the preserve of organized crime, and it is highly profitable. The authorities in Russia and Belarus take a cut.

"If you think about someone using the migration route through Belarus to reach Europe, it is not simply a matter of buying a ticket to Moscow and arranging the rest yourself," Belitšev said. Criminal organizations handle the whole journey. Each person pays €5,000 to €10,000.

On Tuesday, news emerged that the PPA had caught migrant smugglers red-handed. "Figuratively speaking, it is impossible to stop any pattern of criminal activity without cutting off the heads at the top," Belitšev said.

The main tactic is to detain them, hold them in custody and bring them to trial quickly. Where possible, criminal proceeds are seized. In mid-September, a court sentenced a convicted smuggler to seven months in prison and a six-year ban on entering the Schengen Area.

Local governments and administrative courts not accustomed to workloads

The PPA is under considerable pressure, but has not yet had to leave tasks undone. "However, many other institutions are also affected by the migration attack," Belitšev said.

Many arrivals claim to be minors, attempting to exploit EU child protection systems. That creates problems for local governments, which are responsible for guardianship. The first-tier administrative courts are also unaccustomed to such heavy workloads.

Belitšev said the situation could get more complicated in winter, when migration pressure has usually declined. Few people want to hide in Belarusian forests in sub-zero temperatures.

"Our advantage is that we have four seasons," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merilin Leetna

Source: Esimene stuudio", interviewer Mirko Ojakivi

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:10

Mikk Artur Mikfelt: Banning will not solve smartphone addiction

10:57

Alar Karis: 5 years as Estonia's president in pictures

10:31

Tartu toy museum hosts 10th annual LEGO exhibition

09:57

Bus firm Lux Ekspress raises fares as diesel prices climb

09:33

Plans for a solar panel recycling plant in Tartu

09:27

Gallery: A portrait painting of President Alar Karis unveiled at Kadriorg Updated

09:01

Eesti Laul 2027 gets 155 entries from over 20 countries

08:53

Government rules out fuel excise cut despite business pressure

08:48

Police apprehend T1 Mall jewelry heist suspects

08:22

Estonian government approves several updates to primary healthcare rules

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

Russian supplier dropped from EU sanctions package at Estonia's request Updated

08.10

Gold coins seized at Estonian-Russian border put up for auction

08.10

Estonian Christian Orthodox Church takes Moscow ties law to European rights court Updated

08.10

Estonia's military conscription no-show rate falls to 2%

07.10

Burger King one of a wave of restaurant closures in Tartu

07.10

Same supermarket, different product?: Estonia vs Western Europe

08.10

Authorities alarmed as Estonian teens climb restricted buildings

07.10

Estonia aims to teach air‑gun shooting to 14‑year‑old students

08.10

Estonian Spa Association: There may not be enough customers for all new spas

08.10

Defense agency launches €195M tender for arms and ammunition

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo