Court jails Bulgarian driver for bringing illegal migrants into Estonia

The Pärnu District Court found a Bulgarian citizen guilty in expedited proceedings for bringing illegal migrants into the country and sentenced him to imprisonment.

On 6 October, police detained a Bulgarian citizen near the border of Kose municipality and Järva County, and seven foreign nationals who had entered the country illegally were found in his vehicle.

The court sentenced the Bulgarian citizen to one year and ten months in prison, of which he must immediately serve three months. After that, the man will be expelled from Estonia to Bulgaria and will be subject to a five‑year entry ban. If he commits a new crime, the court may order the full sentence to be served.

The Bulgarian man was recruited to transport illegal migrants through a social‑media job advertisement, said Marko Roose, head of the organized and serious crime group of the Southern Prefecture's criminal bureau.

"During the investigation, we established that the 63‑year‑old Bulgarian living in Germany saw a job advertisement on TikTok and contacted the poster. His bus ticket from Germany to Riga, hotel accommodation, and rental car were then paid for. Following the instructions he received, the Bulgarian drove to an agreed location near the Belarusian border in Latvia, picked up seven foreign nationals who had entered the country illegally, and began driving toward Tallinn until an Estonian police patrol stopped them on the Tallinn–Tartu highway," Roose described.

Other suspects held in custody

This week, at the request of the Prosecutor's Office, the court also took into custody a German citizen and two Pakistani citizens who were caught transporting a total of nine migrants in Tori and Häädemeeste municipalities. The court likewise took into custody two Ukrainian citizens who were caught in Paldiski attempting to transport two illegal migrants onto a ship bound for Sweden. All of these suspects will remain in custody during pre‑trial proceedings.

The law provides for up to three years' imprisonment for illegally transporting a foreigner across Estonia's state border. If the migrants are placed in a life‑threatening or seriously harmful situation, the court may impose up to seven years' imprisonment.

Since the migration pressure began in July, police have detained nearly 320 foreign nationals who arrived in Estonia without a legal basis, originating from African and Asian countries, including Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Around 50 criminal proceedings have been launched related to illegal transport across Estonia's border, with 11 suspects currently in custody for human smuggling, and two people already sentenced to prison.

Profits will be confiscated

Prosecutor Keili Tiirik said smugglers face an increasing likelihood of being caught and losing their freedom. If profits gained from crimes are identified, they will be confiscated.

Roose advises treating vague job offers critically and stopping activity if doubts arise.

If it becomes clear that the job involves picking up foreign nationals who have clearly crossed the border illegally, it is not too late to inform the police and withdraw from committing the crime, Roose said.

The apprehension of illegal migrants and their transporters confirms that the risk of being caught is high for organizers of illegal migration in Estonia. "We have increased checks at key points where people move and in border areas where there is reason to suspect they may be used for illegal migration," Roose said.

If anyone notices suspicious vehicles or unusual groups of foreign nationals who differ from typical tourists, or activity suggesting human smuggling, they should report it to the police at 112, Roose said.

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